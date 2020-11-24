Former Duke star Brandon Ingram reportedly signs max contract extension with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced.
Ingram is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans.
