Former Duke star Brandon Ingram reportedly signs max contract extension with Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star F Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2020

The person spoke to the Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced.

Ingram is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans.