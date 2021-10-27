Former Duke great JJ Redick joining ESPN as analyst following retirement from NBA

FILE – Dallas Mavericks’ JJ Redick makes a pass during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Dallas, Sunday, May 2, 2021. JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career. Redick will make his television debut on Nov. 3 as a studio analyst during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(AP) — JJ Redick is joining ESPN as an NBA analyst a month after announcing his retirement following a 15-year playing career.

Redick will make his debut on Nov. 3 as a studio analyst during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.

Redick was the consensus national college basketball player of the year in 2006 at Duke before being drafted 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the NBA draft.

He also played for Milwaukee, the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.

