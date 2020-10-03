Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports.

The New England Patriots quarterback will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots released the following statement:

Patriots statement

Newton posted a farewell video in June, detailing his exit from the Carolina Panthers.

“Don’t believe the hype,” he said, while walking on a treadmill. “You know what I’m saying? I never once — and I say this right now — I never once wanted to leave Carolina.”

The Panthers initially made an announcement that they were allowing the quarterback to seek a trade.

Newton maintained it was not his choice.

“I’m blessed, I’m honored, and I have no idea what’s the next steps, but one thing about it, through God’s grace, I know that there will be a next step,” he said in the video.