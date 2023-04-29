KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WGHP) — KJ Henry has been selected by the Washington Commanders with the 137th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Henry is an EDGE rusher who starred at West Forsyth High School before committing to Clemson University.

Henry was one of the top-rated players in the nation as a 5-star recruit and committed to Clemson over offers from several powerhouse programs such as Georgia and Alabama.

During his 4 full seasons at Clemson, Henry was a key contributor recording 13 sacks and 28 tackles for loss over the course of his career.

Henry joins Hendon Hooker as another former Triad football star in the NFL, taking his career to the highest level and biggest stage.