GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The experts have made their picks in the upcoming AFC and NFC Championship Games this weekend.

First up is Silver Surfer the Eagle Ray who is confidently predicting that the San Francisco 49ers will defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and advance to the Super Bowl.

That means that Silver Surfer is predicting a slight upset as the Eagles are currently favored by 2.5 points by Caesars Sportsbook.

Silver Surfer isn’t making a crazy prediction here as general wisdom suggests that any point spread within three points is usually a virtual coin flip and the team with home-field advantage is usually favored and in this case, the Eagles will be playing at home.

There are also good reasons to like the 49ers who currently sport the longest winning streak in the NFL at 12 games and have only lost once since acquiring former Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey via trade.

PC: Greensboro Science Center

PC: Greensboro Science Center

PC: Greensboro Science Center

PC: Greensboro Science Center

The 49ers are also undefeated since third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took over as the starter for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy was the very last player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and will make quite the story if he can make the Super Bowl in just his first season.

San Francisco also boasts what many consider to be the best defense in the NFL as they allowed the fewest points and yards per game of any team in the NFL.

It won’t be an easy win though as the Eagles have been the best team in the NFL all season and have what many experts consider to be the best overall roster in the league.

Next up, we have Rocky the Tiger who is predictably remaining loyal and choosing his furry friends in the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC Championship Game over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unlike Silver Surfer, Rocky can be seen thinking long and hard about his prediction before ultimately siding with the Bengals.

Caesars Sportsbooks odds support Rocky’s hesitation as the Chiefs are favored by a measly 1 point currently.

Other sportsbooks have the Bengals as slight favorites in the game showing how much of a toss-up the matchup is.

Much like the 49ers, the Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the league right now and have won 10 consecutive games.

Cincinnati is also the defending AFC Champion and defeated Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game last season.

In fact, the Bengals and their superstar quarterback Joe Burrow are a perfect 3-0 all-time against the likely MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their last few matchups.

The Bengals’ defense has been among the hottest in the league as of late and they boast what many experts consider to be the best arsenal of weapons in the league with Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst.

The Chiefs on the other hand have a duo of possibly the best quarterback and coach in the NFL with Mahomes and future Hall of Famer Andy Reid.

Kansas City also has tight end Travis Kelce who is the best player at his position in the league and they have been the most consistently dominant team in the conference this season.

The Chiefs will be playing the game at their home field in Arrowhead Stadium.

In conclusion, the animal experts are taking the road underdogs in both contests and predicting a Super Bowl matchup between the San Franciso 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals. By the end of the weekend, there’s a decent chance that they could be right.

You can follow the Greensboro Science Center on Instagram to see more of their furry sports analysis!