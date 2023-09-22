THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Randy Moss, Drew Pearson, Odell Beckham Jr., George Pickens Justin Jefferson and E Lawson Brown Middle School’s Eli York all have one thing in common, a highlight catch.

In Wednesday’s contest, Thomasville’s E. Lawson Brown Middle School was matched up with Oak Grove Middle School.

E Lawson Brown’s quarterback, Brock Harrison, lined up in the pistol formation in their own territory. Wide receiver Eli York is lined up on the outside.

E Lawson Brown (black uniform) lined up in the pistol formation

Harrison drops back and notices that York is facing single coverage and has a size advantage over the cornerback in coverage.

Harrison notices York (far left) in single coverage

Harrison uncorks a high-arcing dime placed up where only his wide receiver can catch it. York plays his part perfectly turning his head around and tracking the ball while continuing his route and maintaining his position.

Harrison throws a high-point pass as York boxes out the defender

York then begins to contort his body, boxing the cornerback out with his back, leaving the corner unable to make a play on the ball.

York comes down with the one-handed snag in traffic

York then stretches out his arm and leaps backward getting his outstretched hand on the ball. He quickly corrals the pass in with his other hand before his back hits the turf for the huge gain into Oak Grove territory.

Let’s compare the still image of York’s catch with some of the other famous grabs.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 23: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Brandon Carr #39 of the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on November 23, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)







CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a one-handed catch ahead of Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass in front of Cam Lewis #39 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

York finds himself in pretty good company.