THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Randy Moss, Drew Pearson, Odell Beckham Jr., George Pickens Justin Jefferson and E Lawson Brown Middle School’s Eli York all have one thing in common, a highlight catch.
In Wednesday’s contest, Thomasville’s E. Lawson Brown Middle School was matched up with Oak Grove Middle School.
E Lawson Brown’s quarterback, Brock Harrison, lined up in the pistol formation in their own territory. Wide receiver Eli York is lined up on the outside.
Harrison drops back and notices that York is facing single coverage and has a size advantage over the cornerback in coverage.
Harrison uncorks a high-arcing dime placed up where only his wide receiver can catch it. York plays his part perfectly turning his head around and tracking the ball while continuing his route and maintaining his position.
York then begins to contort his body, boxing the cornerback out with his back, leaving the corner unable to make a play on the ball.
York then stretches out his arm and leaps backward getting his outstretched hand on the ball. He quickly corrals the pass in with his other hand before his back hits the turf for the huge gain into Oak Grove territory.
Let’s compare the still image of York’s catch with some of the other famous grabs.
York finds himself in pretty good company.