KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WGHP) — Wake Forest Demon Deacons star AT Perry has been drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the 195th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Perry was transcendent at Wake Forest during his last two seasons in Winston-Salem, posting over 2,220 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to back-to-back First Team All-ACC selections.

At 6-feet-3-inches tall expect Perry to be used as a weapon in the endzone with his long frame and reach.