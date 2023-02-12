KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs Kingdom just got a little bigger, and it could grow even more by the end of the weekend.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls into the world on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Allegretti twins were born in Chicago at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, and Nick and his parents FaceTimed live from the Chiefs’ hotel, Pelissero reports.

Allegretti isn’t the only one who could welcome a new little Chiefs fan.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted Sunday morning to announce his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had her water break the morning of Super Bowl LVII.

In October, the couple announced they would be welcoming their first child in early 2023.

While the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium, Hardman will be sitting out after being placed on injured reserve following the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the other side of the field, Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is expecting the couple’s third child. In preparation for their newest arrival, Kylie said she will be bringing her OB-GYN with her to the big game.