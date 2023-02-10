It’s won’t be long before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona!

Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton preview all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

For Friday’s show, they’ll talk to Tony Dungy, who led the Indianapolis Colts to a Super Bowl championship during a Hall of Fame career that included a heading coach stint in Tampa Bay. Dungy now works as an analyst.

We’ll also check in with Christian Ponder, the standout quarterback at Florida State who was a first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2011. He retired in 2016.

This week, Big Game Bound streams at 1 p.m. ET weekdays through Saturday, with a two-hour gameday special on Super Bowl Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Here’s the rest of the Big Game Bound schedule for the week (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Feb. 11 – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.