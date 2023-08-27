GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast has collaborated with quite a few brands on projects and videos, but here’s one that made football fans happy.

MrBeast teamed up with his biggest platform, YouTube, to push out a way for NFL fans to get the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market games package for the 2023-24 season. The promotion began on Friday but didn’t last as long as maybe some had thought.

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, kicked off an over-the-top challenge for his fans. From Friday to Sunday, more than 1,000 QR codes were hidden within Donaldson’s old videos on both his official YouTube channel and within select 2022 NFL highlights on the official NFL YouTube channel.

The first person able to locate and scan all the QR codes would be eligible to win a Sunday Ticket subscription for the upcoming season. In addition, YouTube was awarding “The Ultimate Sunday Golden Ticket” prize to one lucky winner who would be randomly selected from the pool of fans who complete MrBeast’s NFL Sunday Ticket Scavenger Hunt: an all-inclusive weekend trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

In a video posted to his Instagram on Friday, he also gave NFL tickets to whoever could kick the longest field goal.

We say “was” because the thought process was it might take fans some time to find all the QR codes. However, MrBeast said early Saturday afternoon in an Instagram video that all QR codes were found. You can click now on his Instagram page to get $75 NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

Never underestimate the drive of his fans.

