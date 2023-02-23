ASHLAND, Ore. (WGHP) — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has emerged from his “darkness retreat”.

Scott Berman, the owner of Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon reported that Rodgers left the darkness on Wednesday.

Rodgers took the retreat amidst mass speculation about his NFL future with rumors that the Packers could look to trade the four-time MVP-winner and kickoff a rebuilding effort around Jordan Love.

There were also rumors that Rodgers himself could consider asking for a trade, a common refrain the past few offseasons, with interested teams including the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders.

During an appearance, a Valentine’s Day appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Rodgers announced that he had booked a stay at Sky Cave Retreats to “have a better sense of where I’m at in my life.”

Berman says that Rodgers stayed in an underground structure without light and just a few furnishings.

Packers executives say that while there is no deadline for Rodgers to make a decision on his future, they hope to have a resolution before free agency begins.