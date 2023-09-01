TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s week three of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy and the game of the week takes us out to a showdown between Ledford and Wheatmore High School.

The Wheatmore offense has been showing off so far this year — scoring 33 points against West Davidson and 41 points against East Davidson. A large part of that is due to running back Jonathan Kelly, who rushed for 127 yards last week and is expected to be the driving force for the Warriors offense this season.

Wheatmore plays in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference, so playing a 3A powerhouse in the non-conference schedule will help the Warriors come playoff time in addition to preparing them for conference foes like Eastern Randolph and Providence Grove.

Last year, these two teams also faced each other where Ledford shut out Wheatmore 70-0, although Wheatmore’s offense has improved from last season while Ledford lost star quarterback Nathan Carr.

Even without Carr, Ledford has still fought its way to a 2-0 record while only allowing their opponents to score a touchdown a game. The Panthers offense has stepped up to fill the holes of the graduated seniors and Ledford is trending to hold onto its reputation as a powerhouse in the Mid Piedmont 3A.

Last year, Ledford got off to a 7-0 start to the season before eventually falling to Oak Grove. An undefeated record helps the momentum of the team, and Chris Doby is hoping to trend in that direction again this year.

Kickoff is set at Wheatmore High School for 7:30 p.m. You can catch full highlights from this game in the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy at 11 p.m.