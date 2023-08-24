(WGHP) — High temperatures have caused the start times of several high school football games in the Piedmont Triad to be delayed.

Listed below is the new schedule for Friday night’s games, with the altered start times in bold:

4A

8:00 p.m. – Rolesville at Grimsley

7:30 p.m. – Northwest Guilford at North Davidson

7:30 p.m. – Page at Reidsville

8:00 p.m. – Ragsdale at Glenn

7:30 p.m. – Dudley at Southeast Guilford

7:30 p.m. – Reynolds at Southwest Guilford

7:00 p.m. – Western Guilford at Northeast Guilford

8:00 p.m. – North Forsyth at Mount Tabor

7:00 p.m. – Atkins at Parkland

7:00 p.m. – West Forsyth at Oak Grove

7:30 p.m. – Northern Guilford at New Bern

8:00 p.m. – Davie County at West Rowan

8:00 p.m. – East Forsyth at Jack Britt

8:00 p.m. – Reagan at Mooresville

3A

7:30 p.m. – Eastern Randolph at Asheboro

7:00 p.m. – Central Davidson at Cuthbertson

7:30 p.m. – West Davidson at Ledford

7:30 p.m. – Harding University at Smith

7:00 p.m. – Williams at Eastern Guilford

7:00 p.m. – High Point Central at Andrews

7:00 p.m. – Providence Grove at Southern Guilford

7:30 p.m. – Eastern Alamance at Southeast Alamance

7:30 p.m. – Cummings at Western Alamance

7:30 p.m. – Rockingham County at Morehead

7:00 p.m. – Montgomery Central at East Chapel Hill

7:00 p.m. – Southern Alamance at Jordan

2A

8:00 p.m. – Randleman at West Stokes

7:30 p.m. – Albemarle at Trinity

7:30 p.m. – East Davidson at Wheatmore

7:30 p.m. – Forbush at McMichael

8:00 p.m. – Salisbury at Walkertown

7:30 p.m. – Southwestern Randolph at North Moore

7:00 p.m. – Lexington at Carver

7:30 p.m. – Mount Airy at East Surry

7:30 p.m. – South Stokes at North Surry

7:30 p.m. – North Wilkes at Ashe County

7:30 p.m. – East Wilkes at Surry Central

7:30 p.m. – Elkin at West Wilkes

7:30 p.m. – Alexander Central at Wilkes Central

7:00 p.m. – Jordan-Matthews at Carrboro

1A

7:30 p.m. – Chatham Central at South Davidson

7:30 p.m. – Bartlett Yancey at Thomasville

7:30 p.m. – North Stokes at Bishop McGuinness

7:00 p.m. – Lake Norman Charter at Winston-Salem Prep

8:00 p.m. – North Iredell at Starmount