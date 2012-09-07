Week 4’s Play of the Night came from the West Guilford versus East Guilford game.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Posted:
Updated:
Week 4’s Play of the Night came from the West Guilford versus East Guilford game.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>