(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Northwest Guilford vs. Northern Guilford, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Reagan vs. West Forsyth

Providence Grove vs. Randleman

Williams vs. Western Alamance

Southeast Guilford vs. Southwest Guilford

Central Davidson vs. Asheboro

Page vs. Western Guilford

Davie County vs. Mount Tabor

Atkins vs, Eastern Guilford

Eastern Randolph vs. Trinity

North Davidson vs. Oak Grove

Lexington vs. West Davidson

Reynolds vs. Glenn

Wheatmore vs. Southwest Randolph

Rockingham County vs. High Point Central

Thomasville vs. South Davidson

East Surry vs. Forbush