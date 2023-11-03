(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Page vs. East Forsyth, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
North Mecklenburg vs. Grimsley
Ardrey Kell vs. West Forsyth
Mount Tabor vs. Davie County
Central Davidson vs. Eastern Guilford
West Iredell vs. Dudley
Hunt vs. Williams
Ashbrook vs. Oak Grove
East Lincoln vs. Ledford
Orange vs. Southern Alamance
Southern Durham vs. Eastern Alamance
Union Academy vs. Mount Airy
Providence Grove vs. East Surry
Southwestern Randolph vs. West Stokes
Southeast Alamance vs. Martin County
Northwest Guilford vs. Julius Chambers
Northeast Guilford vs. West Charlotte
North Davidson vs. Jay M. Robinson