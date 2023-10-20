(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring East Davidson vs. Thomasville, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Grimsley vs. Page
Smith vs. Eastern Guilford
Southwest Randolph vs. Ragsdale
Winston-Salem Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness
South Davidson vs. West Davidson
Person vs. Western Alamance
High Point Central vs. Atkins
North Forsyth vs. Morehead
Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance
Graham vs. Southeast Alamance
Reidsville vs. Andrews
Central Davidson vs. North Davidson
Montgomery Central vs. Oak Grove
Mountain Island Charter vs. Carver