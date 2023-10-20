(WGHP) — If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring East Davidson vs. Thomasville, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Grimsley vs. Page

Smith vs. Eastern Guilford

Southwest Randolph vs. Ragsdale

Winston-Salem Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness

South Davidson vs. West Davidson

Person vs. Western Alamance

High Point Central vs. Atkins

North Forsyth vs. Morehead

Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance

Graham vs. Southeast Alamance

Reidsville vs. Andrews

Central Davidson vs. North Davidson

Montgomery Central vs. Oak Grove

Mountain Island Charter vs. Carver