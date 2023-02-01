(WGHP) — Tom Brady is retiring, and it may be the real deal this time.

The 45-year-old quarterback announced his retirement in a video posted to Twitter on Feb. 1, one year to the day after his previous retirement announcement.

“I’m retiring for good,” Brady said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“I won’t be longwinded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me: my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There are too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

As a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady is the most successful quarterback in NFL history.

Brady first announced his retirement on Feb. 1, 2022, after an unprecedented 22-year career before making a U-turn back into the NFL the following month. This extra brought his career total to 23 years.

Brady played for the New England Patriots from 200 through 2019. In 2020, he switched to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s played in 335 games, starting in all but two of those games.

With the Patriots, Brady seized six Super Bowl victories by overcoming the St. Louis Rams in 2001, the Carolina Panthers in 2003, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004, the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2016. He made it to the Super Bowl three other times but fell to the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

While with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.