(WGHP) — In the final edition of the four-team format of the College Football Playoff, the committee made the controversial decision to place the Alabama Crimson Tide as the No. 4 seed ahead of the Florida State Seminoles.

The final teams were ranked as follows:

Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1)

Florida State was given the No. 5 ranking and will face No. 6 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Now, why were the Seminoles excluded despite finishing the year as the undefeated ACC Champion?

Injuries at quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 2: Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles walks off the field after the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The largest factor in Florida State’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff was the unfortunate injury their star quarterback Jordan Travis who suffered a severe leg injury on Nov. 18 in a game against North Alabama.

The Seminoles offense never quite looked the same after Travis’ injury, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat 5-7 rival Florida 24-15.

The injury woes at quarterback continued for Florida State as their backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who went 12/25 and threw for 134 yards against Florida, suffered a concussion and was ruled ineligible for the ACC Championship Game.

In the ACC Championship Game, third-string true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn got the start and struggled mightily going 8/21 and only throwing for 55 yards.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 2: The Florida State Seminoles celebrate during the trophy presentation after defeating the Louisville Cardinals during the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Seminoles utilized their running back Lawrence Toafili in the wildcat formation and ultimately won a low-scoring affair against No. 14 Louisville 16-6.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 2: Members of the Florida State Seminoles football team wear a shirt that says “Dreamathon” and “We Love You Trav” featuring Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles before the game against the Louisville Cardinals during the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Had Travis never suffered the devastating leg injury, it is most likely that Florida State would have continued to perform at a high level on offense and would likely have made the playoff.

Alabama upsets No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 02: A detailed view as the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate with the SEC Championship trophy after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama meanwhile put one of the most impressive wins of the season on their resume with their 27-24 win over then-No. 1 ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia entered the game on an SEC record 29-game winning streak and had won the National Championship in consecutive seasons and was favored to repeat as champions again this year.

The impressive victory made it hard to argue that the 12-1 Crimson Tide did not have the resume of a top-four team.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 02: Head coach Nick Saban and Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama also faced the fifth-most difficult schedule in the nation, according to ESPN. In comparison, Florida State’s strength of schedule was ranked 55th.

Alabama’s one loss was to No. 3 Texas who also made the playoff and finished ranked ahead of Florida State, more on that in a moment.

The Texas conundrum

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 2: WWE wrestler The Undertaker looks on as quarterback Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after Texas defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Throwing a monkey wrench into the process was Texas who finished the season at 11-1 and boasted one of the most impressive wins of the season when they defeated then-No. 3 ranked Alabama on the road by a score of 34-24 on Sept. 9.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 09: Jonathon Brooks #24 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after rushing for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Texas proceeded to win the Big 12 Championship game over Oklahoma State in dominating fashion by a score of 49-21.

Due to their head-to-head victory over Alabama, the committee had little choice but to rank Texas ahead of Alabama in the final rankings. Creating yet another hurdle for Florida State to clear.

Was Florida State doomed regardless?

There is seemingly a very good chance that the selection committee simply did not believe that Florida State was among the four best teams as in the scenario where Georgia would have defeated Alabama, the rankings would likely have been:

Georgia Michigan Washington Texas

It should be noted that Texas was ranked at No. 3 ahead of Florida State which would indicate that the committee viewed them as superior to Florida State regardless of the outcome of the SEC Championship Game.

Florida State, ACC react to the snubbing

Immediately the decision to exclude Florida State from the playoff was met with anger across the sports landscape.

Devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! FSU QB Jordan Travis on Twitter

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell released a scathing criticism of the selection process:

I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games. What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team. I’m hurting for our players who have displayed a tremendous amount of resilience and response this season. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football. I’m proud of the work we have put in and the players I have the privilege to coach. We have one more opportunity to define this 2023 team in the Orange Bowl, and I believe in how our team will respond. Statement from FSU HC Mike Norvell

ACC Commissionner Jim Phillips also expressed anger at the process in a statment

“It’s unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff. Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.” Jim Phillips, ACC Commissioner

What now?

Now No. 1 Michigan will face off against No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day at 5 p.m. EST.

Michgian is currnetly favored to win by 2 points, according to ESPN.

No. 2 Washington will face off agaisnt No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl in New Orlenas on New Year’s Day at 8:45 p.m. EST.

Texas is currently favored to win by 4 points, according to ESPN.

Beginning with the 2024-25 season, the College Football Playoff will expand to include a total of 12 teams.