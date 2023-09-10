RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A time-lapse video shows heavy storms hit Carter-Finley Stadium early in the second quarter in the North Carolina State University football game Saturday afternoon.

The storms and nearby lightning strikes delayed the game against No. 10 Notre Dame by nearly 2 hours. A 9-hour time-lapse video shows seats filled in the stadium before the storms move in and hit — forcing nearly everyone out.

During the worst of the storms, the stadium’s new high-tech video board — part of a $15 million upgrade — went black after a nearby lightning strike. However, it came back on after a few minutes.

The Fighting Irish led 3-0 with 14:45 left in the second quarter when officials informed fans that the game would be suspended.

The stadium’s video board at that point noted lightning within 8 miles of Carter-Finley Stadium.

Heavy storms hit the Raleigh area in the morning, and ominous clouds lingered about two hours before kickoff. Those appeared to break in the first quarter before returning and leading to the game’s pause shortly before 1 p.m.

During the storm stoppage, numerous panels on the videoboard shorted out briefly amid a lightning strike nearby. But the videoboard was mostly up and running — minus a section of still-dark panels — as fans reentered the stadium and the teams retook the field for a 10-minute warmup.

Notre Dame beat North Carolina State 45-24 on Saturday, earning yet another win against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report