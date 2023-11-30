CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — UNC is adding a new quarterback to the team in 2024.

Former Texas A&M and LSU quarterback Max Johnson will be coming to Chapel Hill via the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

Johnson immediately becomes the likeliest candidate to replace the Tar Heels’ star quarterback Drake Maye who is draft-eligible and will likely be one of the top players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Johnson has thrown for 5,853 yards and 47 touchdowns in comparison to 12 interceptions across four seasons and 22 starts in the Southeastern Conference with Texas A&M and LSU.