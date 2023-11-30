RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State quarterback MJ Morris has entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.

Morris only started in four games for NC State in the 2023 season which will enable him to use a redshirt season and maintain a year of eligibility.

Morris appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2022 in relief of previous starting quarterback Devin Leary.

For his career at NC State, Morris threw 14 touchdowns in comparison to six interceptions and threw for over 1,300 yards.