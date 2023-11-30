DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke star quarterback Riley Leonard has entered the transfer portal and is expected to play for Notre Dame next season, according to 247Sports.

Following the departure of head coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M, Leonard also decided to explore his options beyond Durham and entered the portal.

Currently, 247 Sports Crystal Ball predictions believe that Leonard will transfer to Notre Dame to continue his college career.

Leonard debuted as Duke’s starting quarterback in 2022, throwing for 2,967 yards passing and 20 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also ran for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns leading the Blue Devils to a surprising 9-4 record that season.

Things seemed to be on pace for a historic season for Duke in 2023 as the team got off to a 4-0 start and convincingly upset No. 9 Clemson.

Unfortunately, injuries limited Leonard to only playing in 3 more games the rest of the season and the Blue Devils slumped down the stretch finishing with a 7-5 record.

If Leonard were to join the Fighting Irish, it would be the second year in a row that Notre Dame poaches a quarterback from a Tobacco Road school as they acquired Sam Hartman from Wake Forest last year out of the portal.