DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke University head football coach Mike Elko is expected to depart and take the head coaching job at Texas A&M University, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Elko has served as Duke’s head coach for the last two years, spurring a quick turnaround for the program finishing with a highly surprising 9-4 record in 2022.

Elko led Duke to a 7-5 record in 2023 with the highest point being an upset win over No. 9 Clemson.

Texas A&M fired their coach Jimbo Fisher earlier in the season paying him a record-setting buyout.

They now look to Elko to turn around the program’s fortunes.