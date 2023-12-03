(WGHP) — The four finalists for the final edition of the four-team College Football Playoff were announced on Sunday afternoon.

The teams are ranked as follows:

Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0) Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1)

The first two teams out of the playoffs are Georgia who ranked No. 6 and Florida State. Georgia had won the championship in consecutive years but lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Florida State finished the year 13-0 and won the ACC. However, injuries at quarterback left Florida State weakened and not appearing to be one of the best four teams in the nation finishing at No. 5.

Alabama’s only defeat was to No. 3 Texas earlier in the season. Alabama’s upset win over then-No. 1 ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game vaulted them over Florida State.

This is the final year of the four-team format as the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams starting with the 2024-25 season.

The semifinal games will be held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The National Championship will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston.