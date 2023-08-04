GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After complications with the hiring of a new “Voice of the Pirates,” East Carolina University has found someone for an interim replacement to call this season’s football games on radio and TV.

PlayFly, which is the media rights partner for East Carolina University as part of ECU Sports Properties, and ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert announced Friday morning that an agreement has been reached with Jim Szoke. He will handle the play-by-play role for ECU football games this fall with Kevin Monroe as the primary color commentator.

Szoke is in his 29th season with the Carolina Panthers Network, where he serves as a color commentator, pregame and postgame host as well as handling preseason play-by-play duties in past seasons. He has been with the Panthers since the organization began in the 1995 NFL season.

Jeff Charles, the former “Voice of the Pirates,” passed away in February after holding that role for three decades, starting in 1988. ECU hired Chris Edwards on July 20, but Edwards had false information on his resume, claiming that he graduated from East Carolina. He stepped down on July 28.

Szoke is also currently a sports director and Hall of Fame broadcaster at WBT radio in Charlotte where he has been for 29 years. In addition to this, Jim has taken on play-by-play duties for some Winthrop University basketball games on ESPN+ as well as Touchdown Radio Network, Raycom Sports, Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Knights, Charlotte 49ers and Davidson Wildcats.

