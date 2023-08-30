CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday and a former local college star’s name was among them.

Ricky Lee, a left tackle from North Carolina A&T State University, joined the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May.

Standing at 6-feet-5-inches tall and weighing 289 pounds, according to the Panthers’ roster. The 23-year-old offensive lineman beat out veteran tackle Cameron Erving and enters the season as Carolina’s “swing tackle.”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 25: Julian Okwara #99 of the Detroit Lions rushes against Ricky Lee #61 of the Carolina Panthers during the second half of a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

A “swing tackle” is a term used for a reserve offensive tackle who can play both the left tackle and right tackle positions. That level of versatility is extremely valuable as it allows for teams to save a roster spot and build depth at other positions.

Lee began his college career at North Carolina Central University, according to the NC A&T athletics website. Lee made an immediate impact there starting in 11 games at right tackle as a true freshman in 2018 and starting all 12 games for NCCU as a sophomore in 2019 before missing the 2020 season which was canceled due to the pandemic.

In 2021, Lee transferred to NC A&T where he started all 11 games at left tackle and continued to blossom as a player. In 2022, Lee made Second-Team-All-Conference for the Big South.