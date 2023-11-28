CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — When David Tepper purchased the Panthers in 2018, the team was 6-2. Since then, they have gone 24-61 and fired three head coaches.

Most recently was the firing of Frank Reich Monday morning on the heels of a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this was the shortest tenure for an NFL head coach since 1978 (San Francisco fired Pete McCulley after nine games).

Previously, Frank Reich was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

After getting off to a rough start in his first year in 2018, Indianapolis recovered, becoming just the third team in league history to make the playoffs after a 1-5 start.

He made the playoffs again in 2020 but lost in the first round. Reich wouldn’t make the playoffs after that and the Colts fired him nine games into the 2022 season with a 3-5-1 start.

Reich is now the third coach in NFL history to be fired in back-to-back seasons, and the first since Chip Kelly was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 (the first was Ray Rhodes who was fired by the Eagles in 1998 and then by the Green Bay Packers in 1999).

Between Tepper’s two franchises, the Panthers and Charlotte FC, he has gone through five coaches in four years, including four in the last 18 months, according to Joe Pompliano.

“Effective immediately, special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as our interim head coach. Senior assistant Jim Caldwell will be a special advisor to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who will take over play-calling duties,” Tepper said Monday.

Tabor is in his second season with the Carolina Panthers.

Previously, he was the special teams coordinator with the Chicago Bears from 2018-2021, and in the same position with the Cleveland Browns before that from 2011-2017.

The Panthers’ next game is on Sunday, now at 4:05 p.m., in Tampa Bay against the Buccaneers.

Just because the team fired their head coach, it doesn’t mean you should chalk this game up as a loss. According to CBS Sports, NFL teams are 15-9 since 2010 in games after their coach is fired.

Most recently, the Raiders, who fired Josh McDaniels after week eight, won their next game against the New York Giants. And going back to last year, after Reich was fired by the Colts, interim head coach Jeff Saturday took over and won his first game against the Raiders.

Panthers owner David Tepper and interim coach Chris Tabor will hold a news conference Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Queen City News will livestream that news conference here at QCnews.com