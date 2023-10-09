DETROIT (AP/WNCN) — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was alert and able to move all extremities at a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Later Sunday night, the Carolina Panthers announced Zavala was checked at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and his tests came back well. He later joined the team at the airport and returned to Charlotte with his teammates.

Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart.

Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart before Zavala was removed from the field.

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

Carolina Panthers players kneel as guard Chandler Zavala is treated after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Lions left their sideline in a show of support for Zavala, who drew cheers from the crowd as he was taken for further evaluation.

The Panthers later sent a message “Prayers for Chandler Zavala” on the social media site X.

The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth round out of North Carolina State University.

Late last month before the Oct. 1 game against Minnesota, Zavala was listed as limited with a calf issue.

Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie from North Dakota State, filled in for Zavala at left guard.