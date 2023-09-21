CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryce Young missed his second consecutive practice with an ankle injury on Thursday, according to Darin Gantt.

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said Young suffered the injury sometime in the first half of Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints and played through it.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 18: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers gets tackled by Marcus Maye #6 of the New Orleans Saints during the third quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton continued to get the first-team reps with Young on the shelf. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Dalton is tracking to start in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 10: Andy Dalton #14 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before his game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 10, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a corresponding move, Carolina elevated quarterback Jake Luton from the practice squad to the active roster.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 25: Jake Luton #16 of the Carolina Panthers drops back to pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, head coach Frank Reich said that the team’s offensive gameplan would not be drastically altered with Dalton behind center.

“Our core stuff is always going to be our core stuff,” Reich said. “Whether it is Bryce or Andy, I’m not sure there would be much difference between the two in the game plan…. If Andy plays he gives us a very good chance to win,” Reich said.

Dalton is an experienced NFL quarterback who played at a fairly high level for the Saints last season.

In 14 starts for New Orleans in 2022, Dalton completed 66.7% of his passes for 2,871 yards. He threw 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions with a 95.2 quarterback rating.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 18: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome on December 18, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Dalton for his part seems prepared for the moment.

“I’ve played everywhere I’ve been,” Dalton said.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 03: Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 02: Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the New York Giantsat Soldier Field on January 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Dalton has started in 162 of his 168 NFL games and has a record of 83-77-22 in his starts. He was the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting quarterback for nine seasons.

CINCINNATI, OH – NOVEMBER 20: Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Panthers are looking to right the ship as the team’s offense has sputtered out of the gate scoring 10 and 17 points in their first two games.

“I don’t think there’s one thing that has caused it,” Dalton said about the team’s offensive struggles. “The execution just hasn’t been there.”

Dalton made it clear that the Panthers are still Young’s team.

“My goal is to win,” Dalton said. “This is Bryce’s thing, I’m not here to make this a competition, I’m here to help the team.”

Carolina needs other players to step up as they find themselves falling behind in the NFC South with every team being 2-0 and the Panthers being 0-2. Carolina’s two losses were against the NFC South which means the team would have to win all four of its remaining divisional games to finish with a winning record in the division.

The Panthers will take the field again at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday to face the Seahawks (1-1). The Panthers defeated the Seahawks 30-24 last season.