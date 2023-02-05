CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frank Reich has quickly begun assembling his coaching staff after being introduced last week as Carolina’s head coach.

Ejiro Evero has been named the new defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, sources confirmed with Queen City News.

Evero last served in the same position for a year with the Denver Broncos and has had stints with the Rams, Packers, 49ers, and Buccaneers, dating back to 2009. He won the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021 as the club’s secondary coach and passing game coordinator, defeating the Bengals, 23-20.

Evero previously interviewed for the head coaching vacancy in Carolina that ultimately went to Reich. He was one of nine candidates to interview for the top job.

Denver ranked seventh in the league last season in defense under the 42-year-old’s leadership.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.