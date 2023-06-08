CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday cornerback Jaycee Horn will miss the rest of OTAs and minicamp due to an ankle and foot injury.

Horn is expected to be fully recovered in time for the start of training camp, the team said.

The Panthers report that Horn suffered the injury while working out on his own last weekend. The team said he was examined on Monday and it was determined no surgery will be required.

Horn will reportedly be in a walking boot for several weeks.

Panthers’ open OTA practice continues on Thursday with minicamp next week.