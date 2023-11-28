CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers are holding a press conference to outline their way forward following the firing of their head coach.

This conference comes on the heels of the abrupt firing of Frank Reich, was was dismissed partway through his first season with the Panthers after Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Panthers record stands at 1-10 for the season.

Reich is the latest in a string of coaches that the Panthers have gone through since David Tepper took ownership of the team in 2016, after Ron Rivera and Matt Rhule were also fired.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, this was the shortest tenure for an NFL head coach since 1978 (San Francisco fired Pete McCulley after nine games).