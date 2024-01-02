CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The 2023-24 Panthers season took another hit, this time off the field.

A fan video shows what appears to be the moment Panthers owner David Tepper threw a drink on Jacksonville Jaguars fans below his suite during Sunday’s shutout road loss.

According to the Associated Press, the incident happened with less than three minutes left to play in the game in Jacksonville.

The 10-second clip not only captures the now-viral drink toss, but the person believed to be Tepper throwing his empty cup back onto his seat and walking out of frame.

Beside him appeared to have been a person believed to be Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer.

As of Monday evening, the Panthers have not responded to any request for a comment on the incident.

It’s also not fully known if the NFL will investigate the situation or fine the owner.

Longtime Panthers fan Ethan Biggs told Queen City News Monday that he found the actions to be hurtful to the team itself.

“Honestly, I’ve seen a lot of bad stuff on the TV, this season, but I’ve never resorted to throwing my drink at someone,” he said.

The video had popped up on his social media feed late Sunday night, and he’s seen it multiple times.

The same goes for fan Jamar Lambright, who said he believes this Panthers team is on the verge of greatness.

However, he felt the owner needed to be held accountable for his actions and his representation of the team and its fan base.

“They say Roger Goodell needs to fine him,” Lambright explained. “As an owner, you can’t do this to a fan, especially when the whole world is watching you… what if that’s a young boy down there you’re doing it to?”

Queen City News will not share the video until the person who recorded it has permitted for it to be broadcast on-air and online.