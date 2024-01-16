DETROIT, Mich. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — If it seems like Deja Vu, that’s because it is. Ben Johnson is once again a hot name around the NFL as he continues to ascend as an offensive coordinator.

Johnson’s fifth season with the Lions and second as offensive coordinator saw the offense and team reach new heights. Detroit won 12 games in a season for the first time since 1991 behind one of the most dynamic and creative offenses in the NFL.

Unique route concepts along with pre-snap shifts and motions to set up the run and play-action game is what the Asheville native and former UNC walk-on hangs his hat on.

The proof is in the numbers. Detroit improved in each of the main offensive categories from 2022 to 2023. Johnson helped wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta reach All-Pro status this year. Most importantly, quarterback Jared Goff was able to revive his career the past two seasons with Johnson calling the shots.

Goff was second in the NFL with 4,575 passing yards, while the Lions were third in the league in offensive touchdowns.

It’s not a matter of if but when Johnson will get his chance to lead a team. It helps to have strong endorsement from the man who gave him his first chance to run an offense in the NFL.

“I think a ton of Ben,” said Lions head coach Dan Campbell at a recent press conference. “I’ve said it before, I think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. He’s got it. I would do anything I can to help him. That’s the bottom line. Of course I don’t want to lose him but I’m not going to hold him back either. I would help him any way I can help him.”

Could the Panthers be the ones who pick Johnson for the next step in his career?

The general consensus is that Carolina wants to pair a young offensive mind to pair with franchise quarterback Bryce Young. Given his meteoric rise, Johnson certainly fits the bill.