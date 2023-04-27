CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich joined CSL for an exclusive pre-draft interview Wednesday evening.

The 2023 NFL Draft is Thursday night, and Reich is pumped.

“I’m very excited,” Reich said. “Not just for our team; for the whole city. Having the first pick, the chance to pick our quarterback of the future, our franchise guy going forward. It’s been a great process.”

Scouts, the entire front office, Reich, and anyone else involved in the organization’s decision-making have had much work leading up to draft night.

Reich elaborated on that process.

“It’s a big investment. It’s a big decision,” Reich said. “It’s been exhaustive. Maybe exhausting as well. Don’t leave any stone unturned.”

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer and Reich did not speak before this week about who the two wanted to draft.

Was that wierd for Reich?

“A little bit,” Reich chuckled. “We have such a commitment to working our way through, being patient, gathering information. We knew the timetable. We know our final decision doesn’t need to be made until this week.”