CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers beat the Houston Texans by a score of 15-13 on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday was far and away rookie signal caller Bryce Young’s best performance in a Panthers uniform.

The rookie quarterback was calm, composed and avoided turnovers finishing the game completing 22 out of his 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Young also finished the game without any turnovers.

The Panthers emerged victorious in a low-scoring affair that came down to a 23-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal which he converted to give the Panthers the 15-13 win.

Young put together a game-winning drive and outplayed fellow draftmate CJ Stroud who many Panthers fans wanted the team to select first overall to get the team their much-awaited first win of the season.