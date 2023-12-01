CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Frank Reich experience at Bank of America Stadium came to a very short end earlier this week when the team decided to fire the coach after a 1-10 start this season.
While Carolina Panthers fans will be sure to know how unpleasant those 11 games were, they may not immediately recognize the historical significance of just how quickly Reich was shown the door.
Reich’s 11-game tenure with the Panthers is not only the shortest coaching stint in Carolina history, it is one of the shortest of all time.
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Reich’s 11 games in Carolina give him the fourth-shortest tenure of any coach in the history of the National Football League.
Who holds the record?
The shortest tenure of all time will likely never be bested, mostly due to a technicality. That honor belongs to former New York Jets head coach Bill Belichick. Yes, you read that correctly.
Belichick was technically the coach of the New York Jets for precisely one day in 2000 before he gave an impromptu resignation speech at what was supposed to be his introductory press conference.
Belichick would, of course, later agree to a deal to become the head coach of the New England Patriots. However, the NFL commissioner at the time, Paul Tagliabue, ruled that he was still under contract with the Jets, and the Patriots had to trade a 2000 first-round draft pick to New York to acquire Belichick.
Belichick would then go on to to build the greatest dynasty in NFL history in New England winning six Super Bowls with legendary quarterback Tom Brady.
Runner-up
The second all-time shortest coaching stint belongs to George Allen, who was fired by the Los Angeles Rams after two preseason games in 1978.
People always say that it’s never a good idea to get back with your ex, and that was the case for Allen in his unceremonious second stint with the Rams who he previously coached from 1966-70.
Much like Belichick, Allen did land on his feet after being fired by the Rams as he then went on to serve as the chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1988.
Allen’s son, George Felix Allen, would follow in his father’s political footsteps and was elected as the 67th governor of Virginia in 1994. He also served as a United States senator from Virginia from 2001 to 2007.
And coming in third
The only coach to make it to the regular season with a shorter tenure than Reich is former San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Pete McCulley, who only lasted nine games before being handed a pink slip in 1978 with a 1-8 record.
That year, the 49ers made an ill-fated trade for running back O.J. Simpson, sending five draft picks to the Buffalo Bills for him.
Things ultimately worked out for San Francisco as they hired Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh the very next season who went on to win three Super Bowls with the team.
Reich’s records
Despite coming in fourth for the shortest tenure, Reich also made history as the first coach in NFL history to be fired mid-season in consecutive years.
In 2022, the Indianapolis Colts fired Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Combined with his losses in his final three games with the Colts, Reich finished his head coaching career in the NFL with a 1-13 record in his last 14 games.
Reich is also the only coach in Panthers history to be fired after one season.
Past Panthers
The previous shortest coaching stint in Panthers history belongs to Reich’s predecessor, Matt Rhule, who was fired after 38 games in 2022 which is a little over two seasons.
Before Rhule, the shortest stint belonged to George Seifert, who coached the team for exactly three seasons and was considered by fans to be the worst coach in franchise history before Rhule and Reich’s tenures.
Seifert, as it would turn out, was Walsh’s successor in San Franciso and coached the team to two more Super Bowl victories during his time there.
Seifert’s 1-15 record in 2001 is currently the worst in the history of the franchise, and it’s a record that interim head coach Chris Tabor hopefully seeks to avoid with a win in the final six games of the season. The Panthers had a 1-0 start in 2001 before going on to lose a franchise-record 15 consecutive games to finish the season with a 1-15 record.
The Panthers’ fortunes would change soon thereafter as the awful season enabled the team to select future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers as the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.
The Panthers also hired John Fox as their new head coach, and the team made the Super Bowl in 2004, just two seasons removed from that record-setting 1-15. The Panthers played in an all-time classic in Super Bowl XXXVIII against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots but fell short, losing 29-32.
Unfortunately, the current iteration of the Panthers doesn’t have a high first-round draft pick to look forward to in a lost season as they traded that pick in order to select Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.