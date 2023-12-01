CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Frank Reich experience at Bank of America Stadium came to a very short end earlier this week when the team decided to fire the coach after a 1-10 start this season.

While Carolina Panthers fans will be sure to know how unpleasant those 11 games were, they may not immediately recognize the historical significance of just how quickly Reich was shown the door.

Reich’s 11-game tenure with the Panthers is not only the shortest coaching stint in Carolina history, it is one of the shortest of all time.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Reich’s 11 games in Carolina give him the fourth-shortest tenure of any coach in the history of the National Football League.

Who holds the record?

The shortest tenure of all time will likely never be bested, mostly due to a technicality. That honor belongs to former New York Jets head coach Bill Belichick. Yes, you read that correctly.

Belichick was technically the coach of the New York Jets for precisely one day in 2000 before he gave an impromptu resignation speech at what was supposed to be his introductory press conference.

HEMPSTEAD, NY – FEBRUARY 4: Bill Belichick, former assistant coach of the New England Patriots, appears at a press conference at the New York Jets training facility on 04 February after being named the new head coach of the team. It was also announced that former Patriots head coach Bill Parcells has been hired as a consultant to the Jets. AFP PHOTO/Malcolm CLARKE (Photo credit should read MALCOLM CLARKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Belichick would, of course, later agree to a deal to become the head coach of the New England Patriots. However, the NFL commissioner at the time, Paul Tagliabue, ruled that he was still under contract with the Jets, and the Patriots had to trade a 2000 first-round draft pick to New York to acquire Belichick.

Belichick would then go on to to build the greatest dynasty in NFL history in New England winning six Super Bowls with legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Runner-up

The second all-time shortest coaching stint belongs to George Allen, who was fired by the Los Angeles Rams after two preseason games in 1978.

(Original Caption) Coach George Allen looks over his shoulder at the blackboard which tells the story in the Ram’s dressing room. The Rams capitalized on a blocked kick to beat the Packers 27-24 in the final 34 seconds of the game. They are now planning for their showdown game against the Colts on December 17th. The winner of this final game of the season wins the Coastal Division championship.

People always say that it’s never a good idea to get back with your ex, and that was the case for Allen in his unceremonious second stint with the Rams who he previously coached from 1966-70.

Much like Belichick, Allen did land on his feet after being fired by the Rams as he then went on to serve as the chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under President Ronald Reagan from 1981 to 1988.

Allen’s son, George Felix Allen, would follow in his father’s political footsteps and was elected as the 67th governor of Virginia in 1994. He also served as a United States senator from Virginia from 2001 to 2007.

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 05: U.S. Sen. George Allen (R-VA) (L) throws a football while campaigning outside FedEx Field with former Los Angeles Rams star Deacon Jones (R) before the start of the game between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys November 5, 2006 in Landover, Maryland. Allen is in a close race with Democratic challenger Jim Webb. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

And coming in third

The only coach to make it to the regular season with a shorter tenure than Reich is former San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Pete McCulley, who only lasted nine games before being handed a pink slip in 1978 with a 1-8 record.

That year, the 49ers made an ill-fated trade for running back O.J. Simpson, sending five draft picks to the Buffalo Bills for him.

(Original Caption) The San Franciso 49ers 3/24 acquired superstar running back O.J. Simpson from the Buffalo Bills in a trade for 5 draft choices over 3 years. “Obviously I’m ecstatic,” Simpson told a news conference, and the San Francisco native added, “I was a 49er fan when I was a kid and I’ve never stopped being a 49er fan. Simpson (left) shakes hands with his new coach Pete McCulley after the news conference as owner of the 49ers, Edw. Bertolo Jr., President and owner of the team, looks on.

Things ultimately worked out for San Francisco as they hired Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh the very next season who went on to win three Super Bowls with the team.

San Francisco 49ers players carry their coach Bill Walsh off the field after they win the 1985 Super Bowl.

Reich’s records

Despite coming in fourth for the shortest tenure, Reich also made history as the first coach in NFL history to be fired mid-season in consecutive years.

In 2022, the Indianapolis Colts fired Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Combined with his losses in his final three games with the Colts, Reich finished his head coaching career in the NFL with a 1-13 record in his last 14 games.

Reich is also the only coach in Panthers history to be fired after one season.

Past Panthers

The previous shortest coaching stint in Panthers history belongs to Reich’s predecessor, Matt Rhule, who was fired after 38 games in 2022 which is a little over two seasons.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 19: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers on the sidelines in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Before Rhule, the shortest stint belonged to George Seifert, who coached the team for exactly three seasons and was considered by fans to be the worst coach in franchise history before Rhule and Reich’s tenures.

4 Aug 2000: Head Coach George Seifert of the Carolina Panthers watches the plays from the sidelines during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 34-14. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport MIAMI, FL – JANUARY 29: San Francisco 49ers head coach George Seifert (C) gets a Gatorade bath late in the fourth quarter 29 January 1995 during Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego 49ers in Miami. The 49ers won their record fifth Super Bowl 49-26. (COLOR KEY: Gatorade bucket is orange.) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Seifert, as it would turn out, was Walsh’s successor in San Franciso and coached the team to two more Super Bowl victories during his time there.

Seifert’s 1-15 record in 2001 is currently the worst in the history of the franchise, and it’s a record that interim head coach Chris Tabor hopefully seeks to avoid with a win in the final six games of the season. The Panthers had a 1-0 start in 2001 before going on to lose a franchise-record 15 consecutive games to finish the season with a 1-15 record.

The Panthers’ fortunes would change soon thereafter as the awful season enabled the team to select future Hall of Famer Julius Peppers as the second overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft.

20 April 2002: Julius Peppers of North Carolina is picked second in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers at the Theatre in Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Digital Image. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images

The Panthers also hired John Fox as their new head coach, and the team made the Super Bowl in 2004, just two seasons removed from that record-setting 1-15. The Panthers played in an all-time classic in Super Bowl XXXVIII against Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots but fell short, losing 29-32.

PHILADELPHIA – JANUARY 18: Quarterback Jake Delhomme #17 and tight end Kris Mangum #86 of the Carolina Panthers celebrate in the closing seconds during the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 18, 2004 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Panthers won the game 14-3, advancing them to the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the current iteration of the Panthers doesn’t have a high first-round draft pick to look forward to in a lost season as they traded that pick in order to select Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.