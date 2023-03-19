CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Though Christian McCaffrey’s in San Francisco, he’s still got a home in Charlotte.

That includes a premier 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath, two-story penthouse located in Skye Condominiums’ high-rise Uptown building.

He’s asking for $3.75 million.

“To me, this penthouse was more than a home,” McCaffrey said. “It allowed me to feel a part of the city that I love so much every time I look out the window.”

If it sells anywhere near that amount, it would be the most expensive condo ever sold in Charlotte on a per-square-foot basis, according to his real estate agent, Victoria Speer of Ivester Jackson Christie’s International Real Estate.

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

Highlights:

Great room with 25′ ceilings

Double-height windows along two exposures

Chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Cooking island

Separate oversized dining island

Glass and steel architectural staircase

Each bedroom has an en-suite bath

Dual owners’ suites (one on the main level, one on the second) Large walk-in closets with rain head and freestanding soaking tub



(Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital) (Courtesy: Mario Bianco – SkyCam Digital)

The home is on the 22nd floor. Skye Condominiums has a street address of 222. McCaffrey was No. 22 on the Panthers.

Coincidence?

Maybe.

“You can’t find a better layout for a condo anywhere in Charlotte,” McCaffrey Explained. “It’s a home with so much character, and I’m so excited to pass along such an amazing home to the next owner.”

Residents have access to amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center, 24-hour concierge, theatre room, game room, club room, and Fahrenheit, a rooftop fine-dinging restaurant.