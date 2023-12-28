RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Former Carolina Panthers defensive end and University of North Carolina football standout Julius Peppers was among the list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday night.

The three-time All-Pro selection was named along with 14 other players who entered the final stage of voting for the Class of 2024. This marks the first year of eligibility for Peppers, who retired after the 2018 season.

Peppers retired as a nine-time Pro Bowler, ending his storied career with 159.5 sacks, which ranks fourth all-time. He currently stands as the only player ever with at least 150 sacks and 10 interceptions.

In addition, Peppers also racked up the second-most forced fumbles and the third-most tackles for loss in NFL history. Other notable accomplishments included winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2002.

Before suiting up for the Panthers, the Wilson native was a two-sport star for the Tar Heels, playing both football and basketball. He’s the only athlete to have played in both the NCAA Final Four and the Super Bowl.

On the gridiron, Peppers is second all-time in UNC history with 30.5 sacks. During his time in Chapel Hill, he won the Chuck Bednarik Award, the Bill Willis Trophy and the Lombardi Award before eventually becoming the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Peppers was also inducted into the Panthers Hall of Honor earlier this year.

The entire Class of 2024 will be announced during the “NFL Honors” ceremony on Feb. 8. As many as five modern-era players can be elected to the Hall of Fame, with each receiving at least an 80% vote. Enshrinement is slated for Aug. 1-4 in Canton, Ohio.