CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers have pulled off a blockbuster trade for the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Panthers are moving up from the ninth pick in the draft up to number one and will likely select their quarterback of the future with the selection.

Who the Panthers select between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and a few other candidates remains to be seen.

The Panthers will be sending the ninth pick, a second round pick, a first round pick in 2024 and a second round pick in 2025 to the Bears in exchange for the number one pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.