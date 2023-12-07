CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst says that his playing career is not over as a result of his being diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia.

On Wednesday, Hurst’s father Jerry Hurst, announced that the tight end had been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia as a result of a hit he took against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9.

Hurst has not appeared in a game for the Panthers since he entered the concussion protocol after taking that hit on Thursday Night Football against the Bears.

According to Headway, post-traumatic amnesia, or PTA, “is the time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake, but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner.”

Headway adds that the person has no continuous memory of day-to-day events and struggles to remember things that happened in segments of time as small as hours and minutes

On Thursday, Hurst took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that his injury is not career-ending.

Hurst later added that he suffered a “nasty concussion” and that he has no memory of up to four hours after the game.

Hurst returned to practice for the first time as a limited participant on Wednesday. However, he donned a red jersey and was still in a concussion protocol.

“It was a weird feeling for the first couple of weeks,” Hurst told ESPN’s David Newton. “I’m doing way better now.”