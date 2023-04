KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers have selected Jonathan Mingo with the 39th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A wide receiver out of Ole Miss, Mingo will add a vertical element to the Panthers’ passing game to help their “Young” quarterback named Bryce.

Mingo will help the Panthers fill the void left behind by DJ Moore who was traded to acquire the No. 1 pick.