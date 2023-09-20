CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — An injury-riddled season continues for the Carolina Panthers as rookie quarterback Bryce Young missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Head coach Frank Reich said in his press conference on Wednesday that he was unsure when Young suffered the injury and he did not believe it impacted his performance.

In a corresponding move, Carolina elevated quarterback Jake Luton from the practice squad to the active roster.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 25: Jake Luton #16 of the Carolina Panthers drops back to pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

With Young injured, veteran Andy Dalton took the first-team reps in practice on Wednesday and would start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks if Young cannot go.

Reich says that the team’s game plan on offense would not change much if Dalton starts on Sunday.

“Our core stuff is always going to be our core stuff,” Reich said. “Whether it is Bryce or Andy, I’m not sure there would be much difference between the two in the game plan.”

“If Andy plays he gives us a very good chance to win,” Reich said.

Star edge rusher Brian Burns was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury as well. Running back Miles Sanders was limited with a pectoral injury and edge rusher Justin Houston was limited with a calf injury.

“I think they are all in decent shape,” Reich said. “We will see how they respond in the next 24 hours.”

In other injury news, the Panthers placed starting inside linebacker Shaq Thompson on injured reserve after he suffered a broken fibula in Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 18: Shaq Thompson #7 of the Carolina Panthers reacts as he is carted off the field against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

He has already had surgery and will more than likely miss the entire season.

Thompson’s injury marks the third starter for Carolina to hit injured reserve. Cornerback Jaycee Horn went on IR with a hamstring but is expected to return. Left guard Brady Christensen went on IR with a torn bicep that will end his season.

Thompson is not only a loss for on-the-field production but the team’s chemistry. Thomspon is a team captain who took a pay cut to remain with the organization this offseason.

Thompson is also one of two members of the team still remaining from their 15-1 NFC Champion team from 2015, the other being long snapper JJ Jansen.

“This team loves that man and respects that man,” Reich said of Thompson’s absence. “We all understand the business side of it but it does not go unnoticed.”

In response to Thompson’s injury, the Panthers elevated inside linebacker Deion Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

Reich says that inside linebacker Kamu Gruiger-Hill will see an expanded role with Thompson’s injury.

“Kamu played very well,” Reich said. “If he plays every snap he’s earned it.”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Frank Reich of the Carolina Panthers talks with Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina needs other players to step up as they find themselves falling behind in the NFC South with every team being 2-0 and the Panthers being 0-2. Carolina’s two losses were against the NFC South which means the team would have to win all four of its remaining divisional games to finish with a winning record in the division.

The Panthers will take the field again at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday to face the Seahawks (1-1). The Panthers defeated the Seahawks 30-24 last season.