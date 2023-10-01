CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — A rough season for the Carolina Panthers did not get any better on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers fell to the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 21-13.

Despite an interception return for a touchdown from safety Sam Franklin Jr., who was filling in for the injured Xavier Woods, Carolina was unable to capitalize on an early 10-0 lead in what was ultimately a loss.

The Panthers’ offense failed to get into the endzone and despite impressive efficiency, rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggled with pocket awareness and took several crucial sacks that cost the team.

The most impactful of those sacks was a fumble in the third quarter that the Vikings returned for a touchdown to take a 14-13 lead they would never relinquish.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 0-4 they will play the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.