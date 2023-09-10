ATLANTA (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener by a score of 24-10 on Sunday.

Turnovers doomed the day for the Panthers as a pair of interceptions and a fumble gave the Falcons a 3-0 advantage in turnover differential.

The Panthers will lament missed opportunities in the contest as a failed 4th&1 run in the redzone with Chubba Hubbard and a Miles Sanders fumble in Falcons territory led to a 14-point swing in Atlanta’s favor.

Safety Jessie Bates, who starred at Wake Forest University, was the MVP for the Falcons intercepting two Bryce Young passes and forcing a fumble.

Carolina’s defense played formidably but missed opportunities on offense combined with the Panthers’ inability to establish the passing game doomed the day.

The Panthers move on to next week as they prepare for their home opener in a Monday Night Football contest against another NFC South foe in the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 18.

In injury news, star cornerback Jaycee Horn went down with a hamstring injury for the Panthers—a disappointing development for the young corner who has struggled to stay healthy thus far in his career.