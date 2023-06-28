CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Several Carolina Panthers legends have been a prominent part of the team’s offseason program thus far.

As the Panthers look to compete for the NFC South title in 2023 with their new rookie franchise quarterback Bryce Young, several of the team’s most prominent alumni have made themselves available to assist.

Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly, Steve Smith, Ricky Proehl, Jake Delhomme, Jonathan Stewart and Mike Rucker are among the Panther greats that have come to sit in on a practice or speak to the team.

CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 23: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers rushes upfield during their game against the Washington Redskins at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) An injured Thomas Davis #58 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 12: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers after a safety in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Kuechly, a future Hall of Fame linebacker has been a mainstay, according to Panthers.com’s Darin Gantt. So much so that the novelty of him being around has worn off.

The focus on embracing legends of the Panthers’ past has extended beyond just speaking appearances.

Since Frank Reich took over as head coach, the locker room is now littered with photographs of legendary Panthers alumni. This hits home for Reich who was a part of the inaugural 1995 Carolina Panthers season and threw the first touchdown pass in the team’s history.