CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Bank of America Stadium is no longer just for Carolina Panthers football and Charlotte FC soccer.

Announced Thursday, the NFL organization will also host a high school football matchup this fall.

On Aug. 19, Rock Hill Northwestern will face off against Charlotte Providence Day School at 7 p.m. in a battle between two schools that made their respective classes state championships one year ago.

Rock Hill Northwestern, from Rock Hill, South Carolina, went 14-2 in 2022 in Class AAAA and was the runner-up. Charlotte Providence Day School, of Charlotte, went 12-1 and won its second straight NCISSA championship.

“Supporting youth and high school football is a pillar of the Carolina Panthers community endeavors,” Riley Fields said, the director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “High school football plays an important role in our communities across the Carolinas, and we’re thrilled to elevate our support by bringing the first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium with a powerhouse matchup between the Northwestern Trojans and Providence Day Chargers.”

Tickets will be $5 per person and go on sale during the summer, the Panthers said in a news release Thursday.

Furthermore, on Monday, Carolina will officially announce the Keep Pounding High School Classic during a press conference at Bank of America Stadium. The press conference, with Panthers head coach Frank Reich, Trojans head coach Page Wofford and Chargers head coach Chad Grier, will kickoff at 1 p.m.