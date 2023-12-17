CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers emerged victorious on a rainy Sunday in Charlotte against the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 9-7.

The dreary conditions matched the play in this game as the Panthers came away with the win despite not scoring a touchdown.

A trio of Eddy Pinerio field goals was enough for the Panthers to come away with their second win of the season.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggled early but thrived on the Panthers final drive completing 5/5 passes for 68 yards to set up the game-winning field goal.