SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WGHP) — Panthers start training camp today as veteran players arrived at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Cornerback Herb Miller showed up in style in his tricked-out car with an eye-catching geometric, multi-colored paint job.

Rookies are already in camp, they showed up Saturday.

Even star NFL players have to carry their own luggage! Linebackers Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu were both spotted making their way into camp on Tuesday with suitcases in hand.

